Kevin Johnson: The best stock market in 35 years

Perth LIVE stock market expert Kevin Johnson from Argonaut Securities joined Oliver Peterson to chat about the big share market movers and shakers. Plus he used his usual optimism to say this is the best share market he has seen in 35 years of broking.

“We survived 2020, it was dramatic,” said Mr Johnson.

“Everyone wants to know about shares and so they should as what are they going to do with their money in a bank getting zero per cent?”

Kevin Johnson from Argonaut Securities joins us each day for his stock market report.

Listen to Kevin’s recommendations below: