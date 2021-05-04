Kennedy says Eagles ready for anything amid COVID-19 uncertainty

West Coast veteran Josh Kennedy says the club hasn’t heard if they’ll be spending time on the road for the next few weeks.

Fremantle looks set to do a fixture swap with Brisbane, trading this week’s home game in return for the Lion’s Round 21 match to escape any COVID-19 restrictions.

The Eagles play Hawthorn on Sunday, but Kennedy wouldn’t rule out a similar situation unfolding for his side for future games.

“Every hour there is always generally an update and it always changes,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“We are currently flying out Friday and heading to the game as normal, but in the background I suppose they would be working on a lot of different scenarios just in case something does pop up.”

(Picture: West Coast Eagles)