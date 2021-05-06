Kalbarri to reopen to tourists after Cyclone Seroja

The town of Kalbarri is taking another step forward on the road to recovery from Tropical Cyclone Seroja, with the major highways into the tourist hotspot re-opening this evening.

115 homes were destroyed and 30,000 properties were left without power, when the category three storm tore through the Mid West last month.

Emergency crews have been working around the clock to clean up the trail of destruction left behind.

Northampton Shire President, Craig Simpkin, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the roads will open at 6pm, but not everyone is happy.

“At the community meeting when it was announced there was a great applause,” he said,

“But since then I have been hearing some people saying it’s too early and they don’t want people to come.”

He said visitors are needed to keep the tourism industry alive in the region.

“They are people that are hurting, some people are getting trade and some people aren’t getting trade, I think it is a bit unfair,” he said.

“Get the businesses back on track, they have been hurting through COVID and now through this, I feel for them.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

(Photo: Nine News.)