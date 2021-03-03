Justin Langer urges West Aussies to get hearing checked

As part of World Hearing Day, Australian cricket coach Justin Langer is calling on West Australians to get their hearing tested.

Today and tomorrow, the Lions Hearing Foundation bus will be in Forrest Place in Perth’s CBD offering free checks.

As the 2021 ambassador for WA’s Ear Science Institute Australia, the head coach shared his own personal battle with hearing loss.

“I didn’t realise until 18 months ago how debilitating ear health is.” Langer said.

“I started getting all these funny sounds in my left ear… what I’ve come to learn is tinnitus, and a lot of people listening to this will be suffering and living through tinnitus.”

Justin Langer shared his initial fears that his ear problems would be the same issue that plagued his father – a brain tumour that left him permanently deaf.

He sought treatment for his hearing problems and was relieved to find it was not the result of a tumour – and he was amazed at the high-quality services offered in WA.

“The Ear Science Institute which is just in Subiaco, they are world-leading… and we’re very fortunate in Perth to have such resources.”

Moving to the topic of cricket, the coach said the cancellation of the Australians’ Test tour of South Africa was disappointing, but one silver lining was that he’d been able to spend some more time at home.

“The only thing I don’t love about COVID is COVID. To be sitting at my desk now, to be able to take my daughter to school to see my mates, to be in my own garden, to go down to the West Coast Eagles, to go down to the WACA… I love Western Australia, I love being home.”

Langer finished his chat with Oliver Peterson by praising the stellar performance of Cameron Green.

“He’s doing everything right and he’ll be playing a lot of cricket for Australia, that’s for sure.”

You can book your free hearing check at the Lions hearing bus by calling 1800 054 667.

