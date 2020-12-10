6PR
Justin Langer “lends an ear”

38 mins ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Justin Langer “lends an ear”

One of Australia’s greatest ever cricket players and current Australian Cricket Coach, Justin Langer, has been announced as the new Ambassador of WA’s Ear Science Institute Australia (ESIA) – the not-for-profit organisation which powers Lions Hearing Clinics.

The 50-year-old suffers with his own hearing and ear issues like tinnitus, vertigo and vestibular migraines.

Langer told Oliver Peterson the ringing in his ears came from nowhere when he was England for the World Cup last year.

“We all go to the Dr Google.

“My dad had a brain tumour about 25 years before…so you start thinking the worst.

“But I had brain scans and we found out what was going on.”

His main objective will be to encourage everyone to get their hearing checked and to strive for early intervention when it comes to hearing related issues, similar to his own.

With almost 1 in 6 West Australians experiencing hearing impairment in their lifetime, recognising the signs are vital and research shows that early intervention can significantly contribute to better hearing outcomes. Lions Hearing Clinics says people should look out for these important signs:

  • Difficulty distinguishing what people are saying, despite being able to hear them
  • Feeling fatigued after social interactions in a noisy environment
  • Finding yourself withdrawing from social situations
  • Having trouble hearing what other people are saying over the phone
  • Asking people to repeat themselves

Click PLAY to hear the full interview:

Photo: Justin and his father Colin

Oliver Peterson
CricketHealthLifestyleSport
