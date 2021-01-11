Justin Langer fuming after alleged racial abuse

Cricket Australia and New South Wales Police are investigating claims of racial abuse being hurled at Indian players at the SCG.

Play was halted for about 10 minutes yesterday and six men were kicked out of the grounds, after Mohammad Siraj raised concerns with umpires.

Australian Coach Justin Langer told 6PR Breakfast any form of abuse is totally unacceptable.

“It’s not something we like to see at any sporting event,” he said.

“Banter is great … but there is no room for abuse anywhere in society.”

Some witnesses claim they heard sledging but nothing racist.

A separate complaint was lodged with match officials at the end of play on day three.

“It is so disappointing,” he said.

“Regardless of whether it was racially motivated … people abusing other people in my view is wrong and it shouldn’t happen.”

Langer said it had been a rapidly changing and exhausting series.

“The first test was incredible in Adelaide, the second test, India fought back and we weren’t at our best,” he said.

“It’s going to be another arm wrestle today, we know we are going to have to work hard.”

After today’s game the teams will fly to Brisbane for the final test.

“It’s going to be a survival of the fittest.”

(Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images.)