6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Justin Langer fuming after alleged..

Justin Langer fuming after alleged racial abuse

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Justin Langer fuming after alleged racial abuse

Cricket Australia and New South Wales Police are investigating claims of racial abuse being hurled at Indian players at the SCG.

Play was halted for about 10 minutes yesterday and six men were kicked out of the grounds, after Mohammad Siraj raised concerns with umpires.

Australian Coach Justin Langer told 6PR Breakfast any form of abuse is totally unacceptable.

“It’s not something we like to see at any sporting event,” he said.

“Banter is great … but there is no room for abuse anywhere in society.”

Some witnesses claim they heard sledging but nothing racist.

A separate complaint was lodged with match officials at the end of play on day three.

“It is so disappointing,” he said.

“Regardless of whether it was racially motivated … people abusing other people in my view is wrong and it shouldn’t happen.”

Langer said it had been a rapidly changing and exhausting series.

“The first test was incredible in Adelaide, the second test, India fought back and we weren’t at our best,” he said.

“It’s going to be another arm wrestle today, we know we are going to have to work hard.”

After today’s game the teams will fly to Brisbane for the final test.

“It’s going to be a survival of the fittest.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882