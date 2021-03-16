Josh Treacy to face WAFL Tribunal
Docker Josh Treacy is heading to the WAFL Tribunal tonight to fight his three-match ban for striking Perth’s Brady Grey.
Fremantle are hoping their new recruit will be cleared to make his AFL debut against Melbourne on Saturday.
Watch the video below.
Josh Treacy’s heading to @WAFLOfficial Tribunal 6pm tomorrow.@freodockers contesting his 3-match ban for striking Brady Grey.@9NewsPerth @6PRbreakfast pic.twitter.com/a5blv8lpO7
— Paddy Sweeney (@SweeneyPaddy9) March 16, 2021