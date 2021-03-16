6PR
Josh Treacy to face WAFL Tribunal

40 mins ago
6PR Football
Docker Josh Treacy is heading to the WAFL Tribunal tonight to fight his three-match ban for striking Perth’s Brady Grey. 

Fremantle are hoping their new recruit will be cleared to make his AFL debut against Melbourne on Saturday.

Watch the video below. 

6PR Football
News
