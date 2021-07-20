Josh Kennedy with the latest on his and Luke Shuey’s injuries

Eagles veteran Josh Kennedy remains in a race against the clock to recover from a calf injury.

The star forward missed the win over Adelaide and faces a number of tests to be cleared to play St Kilda on Saturday.

“Simo (Adam Simpson) and the fitness staff made the call to have the weekend off just to hopefully push through the next five games for this back end of the year,” he told Gareth Parker.

“I did some light running on Sunday and it felt pretty good, so I think having the weekend off was a good call.

“The fitness staff, they know my body better than me because I have made some calls in the past which probably haven’t gone my way, so I probably have to back them in.

“I’m more than likely to play, but I’ve still got to get through some stuff in the next couple of days.”

Meanwhile, captain Luke Shuey is awaiting scan results to determine if he’ll play this weekend, after being subbed out with a calf injury.

“He is probably unlikely than likely,” Kennedy said.

Press PLAY to hear the latest on their injuries

(Photo: Mike Owen/ Getty Images.)