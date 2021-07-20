6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Josh Kennedy with the latest on his and Luke Shuey’s injuries

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Josh Kennedy with the latest on his and Luke Shuey’s injuries

Eagles veteran Josh Kennedy remains in a race against the clock to recover from a calf injury.

The star forward missed the win over Adelaide and faces a number of tests to be cleared to play St Kilda on Saturday.

“Simo (Adam Simpson) and the fitness staff made the call to have the weekend off just to hopefully push through the next five games for this back end of the year,” he told Gareth Parker.

“I did some light running on Sunday and it felt pretty good, so I think having the weekend off was a good call.

“The fitness staff, they know my body better than me because I have made some calls in the past which probably haven’t gone my way, so I probably have to back them in.

“I’m more than likely to play, but I’ve still got to get through some stuff in the next couple of days.”

Meanwhile, captain Luke Shuey is awaiting scan results to determine if he’ll play this weekend, after being subbed out with a calf injury.

“He is probably unlikely than likely,” Kennedy said.

Press PLAY to hear the latest on their injuries

(Photo: Mike Owen/ Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
AFLNewsSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882