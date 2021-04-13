Josh Kennedy says off-season recruit every chance of making Eagles debut

West Coast star Josh Kennedy says off-season recruit Alex Witherden is every chance of playing his first game for the Eagles on Friday night.

Witherden, who joined the club over the summer from Brisbane, is shaping as the man to replace injured star Shannon Hurn in defence.

“Him and Luke Foley, who’s been in terrific form,” Kennedy told 6PR Breakfast.

“I suppose the coaches will have to assess how they want to play and match up against Collingwood – Collingwood has a pretty good forward line.

“But Alex is ready to go, he’s come over and had a great pre-season … so it’d be exciting if he can get his first game with the club.”

Kennedy also addressed Saturday’s “pretty disappointing” loss to St Kilda.

The Eagles led by as much as 33 points, late in the third quarter.

“We’ve got to get back on the horse and move on pretty quick this week because we’ve got Collingwood on Friday, but a lot of us have got to learn from it because, look, we just couldn’t handle their pressure and were a little bit rattled towards the end,” Kennedy said.

The Eagles take on Collingwood at Optus Stadium on Friday night.

It’ll be their first match at the ground with a full crowd since COVID-19 restrictions eased.

