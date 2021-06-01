Josh Kennedy reveals what’s behind the Eagles’ fadeouts

Eagles veteran Josh Kennedy admits they’ve got plenty to work on this week ahead of their crucial clash with Carlton on Sunday.

He told Gareth Parker the team learnt a lot about their poor ball movement following last weekend’s home loss to the Bombers.

“We are just not being consistent in our fourth quarter effort, which has been a big thing this year,” he said.

“When we talk about a recipe over four quarters we want to be consistent, and we haven’t been consistent in that area, and it something else we need to start working on.”

He said there is a number of reasons for the team’s recent fadeouts, but was adamant fitness isn’t one of them.

“I don’t think it is fitness, I think it’s a little bit of the way we are defending, and teams are using the footy against us.”

Press PLAY to hear what’s behind the Eagles fadeouts

Josh Kennedy speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast every Tuesday after 7am.

(Photo: Will Russell/AFL Photos / Getty Images.)