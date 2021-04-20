6PR
Josh Kennedy reveals plans to help cyclone victims

57 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Josh Kennedy reveals plans to help cyclone victims

Eagles star forward Josh Kennedy has revealed the AFL’s plans to support communities impacted by Cyclone Seroja.

Kennedy’s home town Northampton was destroyed by the cyclone and he said he was amazed by some of the stories of survival.

“It’s quite scary to think that a lot of people were going through this,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“It is a pretty resilient town, both Kalbarri and Northampton and the community has come together.”

An AFL player relief fund will be launched at the end of the week to support victims impacted by the trail of destruction left by the cyclone.

“This money will be able to get directed to the people in Northampton and Kalbarri who need it the most.”

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: West Coast Eagles.)

