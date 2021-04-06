Josh Kennedy reveals how the Eagles got the upper hand on Port Adelaide

Eagles star forward Josh Kennedy credits the side’s strong win over Port Adelaide to team chemistry.

He told 6PR’s Gareth Parker everyone playing their role makes them dangerous all over the ground.

“As a group we were pretty in sync, a lot of our structures, and setups, and our systems, the way we want to play, everyone was in sync with that.”

Kennedy said high-flyer Liam Ryan is a force to be reckoned with, after taking another mark of the year contender.

“Liam has worked pretty hard over the pre-season, as he has done for many years,” he said.

“His ability to get up the ground and put pressure on defend … is at the top end, and a benchmark for players.”

Meanwhile, skipper Luke Shuey was sidelined after suffering another soft-tissue leg injury in the final minutes of the game.

“He knows it is another set back and he is the captain of our footy club so he has been pretty strong headed with it all, and he will lead from the front,” Kennedy said.

“He will work on what he needs to do with his body … he will get his body right and I’m sure he will back for the back end of the year.”

The West Coast Eagles take on St Kilda on Saturday at Marvel Stadium.

“They are pretty strong willed, and they come out with a fight, and we know it is always a massive contest.”

(Photo: West Coast Eagles.)