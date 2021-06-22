Josh Kennedy opens up on Willie Rioli’s return to Eagles

West Coast veteran Josh Kennedy is excited by the prospect of playing in the same forward line as Willie Rioli.

The troubled 26-year-old returned to the club yesterday after receiving a two-year ban for tampering with anti-doping tests.

Kennedy told Gareth Parker the young gun reminded his teammates of his talents.

“We are just grateful that he is back in, and back in amongst the mix,” he said.

“He knows he has got a long road ahead of him to get fit and get ready, but by the looks of the footage and watching him yesterday at training he hasn’t lost any of his skill.

“As a playing group we know that he has owned what he has done and we are looking forward to him just getting back into training.”

The star forward said the Eagles face a big challenge when they take on the second-placed Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

“They are a fantastic footy club, and they have been playing some really good footy, and have got some gun players, so it is going to be another big challenge for us,” Kennedy said.

(Photo: West Coast Eagles.)

