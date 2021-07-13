Josh Kennedy opens up about ‘disappointing’ loss and retirement plans

West Coast is clinging on to a spot in the top eight following a shock loss to bottom-of-the-ladder North Melbourne at home last night.

The Eagles’ 10-point loss was their third straight defeat after losses to the Sydney Swans and Western Bulldogs in recent weeks.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker, veteran Josh Kennedy said there’s been some consistent problems this year.

“We have had a little bit of an issue this year with momentum, being able to hold it, and being able to get back on our terms,” Kennedy said.

“So it is a little disappointing to go down by 10 points in the end.”

He said talks about his future and retirement won’t be happening until the end of the season.

“For me and Bunga (Shannon Hurn) and a few other older players going forward with our careers, it is going to be a decision towards the end of the year,” he said.

“(For myself) it’s going to be what’s best for my family, and what’s best for the club.”

