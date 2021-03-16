6PR
Josh Kennedy declares himself fit for round one

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
6PR FootballJosh Kennedy
Article image for Josh Kennedy declares himself fit for round one

West Coast Eagles forward Josh Kennedy has confirmed he’s over his calf issues and primed to tackle Gold Coast on Sunday.

The dual Coleman Medallist flew through last week’s main training session after soft tissue injuries interrupted his pre-season.

“I recovered pretty well and we will do a bit of training this week and kick into round one, so I am available to play,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

The 33-year-old said the Eagles won’t be taking Gold Coast lightly in their round one fixture.

West Coast were smashed by the Suns last year, and the 44-point thrashing remains at the front of their mind.

“Gold Coast bring a contested brand of footy, and we didn’t bring that last year, so it’s for us to step up and hopefully match them and get the win.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: West Coast Eagles.) 

Gareth Parker
News
