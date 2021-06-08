6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Josh Kennedy confident to return against Richmond

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Josh Kennedy confident to return against Richmond

Eagles veteran Josh Kennedy will return to play Richmond after missing the win over Carlton with soreness.

The star forward told Gareth Parker he’s feeling fresh and ready to face the reigning premiers.

“It was just this weekend I was a bit sore after a six day break.”

He added that Elliot Yeo’s return from a groin injury has given his side an extra edge, as they look to cement a spot in the top eight in the back half of the season.

“It’s great being able to see Yeoy back, picking the ball up, bursting away from someone,” Kennedy said.

“He has been pulling up really well … so onwards and upwards.”

West Coast take on Richmond in a blockbuster clash at Optus Stadium on Sunday night.

“They are a fantastic side, they have been over the last four, five years … it’s going to be a massive challenge for us and we are really looking forward to it.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

Josh Kennedy speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast every Tuesday after 7am.

(Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Gareth Parker
AFLSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882