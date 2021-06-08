Josh Kennedy confident to return against Richmond

Eagles veteran Josh Kennedy will return to play Richmond after missing the win over Carlton with soreness.

The star forward told Gareth Parker he’s feeling fresh and ready to face the reigning premiers.

“It was just this weekend I was a bit sore after a six day break.”

He added that Elliot Yeo’s return from a groin injury has given his side an extra edge, as they look to cement a spot in the top eight in the back half of the season.

“It’s great being able to see Yeoy back, picking the ball up, bursting away from someone,” Kennedy said.

“He has been pulling up really well … so onwards and upwards.”

West Coast take on Richmond in a blockbuster clash at Optus Stadium on Sunday night.

“They are a fantastic side, they have been over the last four, five years … it’s going to be a massive challenge for us and we are really looking forward to it.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

Josh Kennedy speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast every Tuesday after 7am.

(Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)