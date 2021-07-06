Josh Kennedy admits the Eagles need to go back to the drawing board

Eagles veteran Josh Kennedy is confident the team’s premiership hopes aren’t slipping away after a 92-point loss to the Sydney Swans.

West Coast will return to Perth today as they prepare to face North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Monday night.

The side are placed seventh on the ladder, but the star forward said they need to improve on some key areas.

“As a group we just know we need to get connected on-field a lot better, and we need to play as a team,” he told Oliver Peterson, filling in on 6PR Breakfast.

“When you come against sides, and you don’t play as a unit, you can get sliced apart, which is obviously what happened on the weekend. ”

Kennedy is confident the Eagles can still compete for a premiership.

“We have got a really good list, we have just got to get a few things right on field,” Kennedy said.

“Consistency over four quarters is something we have struggled with this year, but we are still sitting in the eight.”

Press PLAY to hear Kennedy’s thoughts on the rest of the season

Josh Kennedy speaks exclusively with 6PR Breakfast every Tuesday after 7am.

(Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)