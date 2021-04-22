Josh Frydenberg reveals what was said in first meeting with Premier Mark McGowan

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has had his first face-to-face meeting with Mark McGowan since the Premier took control of the state’s finances.

The pair held an hour-long meeting yesterday to discuss a range of different measures.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker in the studio on Friday the Treasurer said he is confident the Premier is keen to bridge any east-west divide.

“We started to talk about a whole range of measures where we can work together including on the infrastructure side, including obviously energy, as well as just keeping to drive down that unemployment rate in Western Australia,” he said.

“I got a sense that he wants to work together with the Commonwealth in the best interest of Western Australians.”

He commended WA’s unemployment rate for the month of March, which at 4.8 per cent was the lowest state in the country.

“You do have a heavy reliance on mining, but you also have a very strong construction sector, a very strong and productive agricultural sector and of course education.”

The Treasurer also revealed his focus for the upcoming federal budget on May 11.

“The budget in just a couple of weeks time is going to have a real focus on workforce shortages, skills and training people up for the jobs that are required across the economy.”

