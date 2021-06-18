6PR
Josh Frydenberg confident ending JobKeeper was justified

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
The federal government says its decision to end the JobKeeper wage subsidy has been vindicated, given the spike in employment.

Australia’s unemployment rate has dropped to 5.1 per cent over the past month and more than 115,000 jobs have been created.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Gareth Parker JobKeeper worked when it had to.

“We knew it had to come to an end and we knew it could only be in temporarily, and that the economy needed to find its right level,” he said.

“What these numbers show is that the economic plan of the Morrison government is working, more people are getting in to jobs.

“Importantly around 60 per cent of the 115,000 new jobs that were created last month went to women.”

