Joondalup trains back up after crack in train line

There is a sigh of relief for commuters this morning, with trains on the Joondalup line running as normal after a chaotic afternoon yesterday.

Thousands of people trying to get home were forced onto replacement buses after services came to a halt.

Transperth’s David Hynes told Gareth Parker crews worked through the night to fix a cracked train track at Whitfords Station.

“We were able to put a temporary fix in, but after a couple of trains had run over it that came apart, so for safety reasons we just had to stop it completely.”

