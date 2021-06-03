6PR
Joondalup trains back up after crack in train line

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Joondalup trains back up after crack in train line

There is a sigh of relief for commuters this morning, with trains on the Joondalup line running as normal after a chaotic afternoon yesterday.

Thousands of people trying to get home were forced onto replacement buses after services came to a halt.

Transperth’s David Hynes told Gareth Parker crews worked through the night to fix a cracked train track at Whitfords Station.

“We were able to put a temporary fix in, but after a couple of trains had run over it that came apart, so for safety reasons we just had to stop it completely.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

