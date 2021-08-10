6PR
‘It’s unambiguous now’: IPCC deliver stark warning on climate change

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘It’s unambiguous now’: IPCC deliver stark warning on climate change

The latest report on world’s climate from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has delivered a stark warning that now claims some trends are inevitable and irreversible.

It suggests only a rapid reduction in greenhouses gases will save the planet from unprecedented changes in the earth’s climate that haven’t been seen for hundreds of thousands of years.

Researcher at Behaviour Works Dr Stefan Kaufman says anyone who’s listening to the evidence has to take it very seriously.

“These changes are locked in,” he told Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast.

“We’re seeing the implications in weather every day across the world.

“I don’t think we need to be too uncertain about the big headlines of the report, the details are where it gets uncertain.

“We’re dealing with such big process that are pretty well understood … we know what it’s going to look like.”

Gareth Parker
News
