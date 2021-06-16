6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘It’s tricky for consumers..

‘It’s tricky for consumers to figure out’: Vegan meat in the firing line

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for ‘It’s tricky for consumers to figure out’: Vegan meat in the firing line

Plant-based food is in the spotlight as a review is launched into whether vegan and vegetarian foods should be labelled “meat”.

Queensland Nationals senator Susan McDonald has launched a Senate inquiry into food-labelling laws over whether terms like “meat-free mince,” “sausages made with plants” and “vegan bacon” should be banned.

The former butcher shop owner told Oliver Peterson the labelling can be confusing for customers.

“This is really about clarifying the definition of meat to being the product of an animal which is the same as the definition that we have to use to export,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear her impassioned argument:

(Image: Getty)

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882