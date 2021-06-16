‘It’s tricky for consumers to figure out’: Vegan meat in the firing line

Plant-based food is in the spotlight as a review is launched into whether vegan and vegetarian foods should be labelled “meat”.

Queensland Nationals senator Susan McDonald has launched a Senate inquiry into food-labelling laws over whether terms like “meat-free mince,” “sausages made with plants” and “vegan bacon” should be banned.

The former butcher shop owner told Oliver Peterson the labelling can be confusing for customers.

“This is really about clarifying the definition of meat to being the product of an animal which is the same as the definition that we have to use to export,” she said.

(Image: Getty)