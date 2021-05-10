6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s that time of year – the calls to scrap NAPLAN

8 seconds ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for It’s that time of year – the calls to scrap NAPLAN

Calls have reignited for NAPLAN to be scrapped, as thousands of students take part in the controversial testing regime this week.

The Queensland Teachers’ Union were the first to hit out, arguing it is no longer fit for purpose. They claim many members are being made to teach the test, with results used to gauge performance.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Union president Cresta Richardson said they’re encouraging their members to withdraw the kids from NAPLAN.

“NAPLAN isn’t a mandatory test, so we’ve had a long standing opposition to the test in it’s current form,” she said.

“It’s been around for 12 year with no real review or change.

“The QLD Teachers’ Union is advocating for a more fit for purpose test that support teachers to support students.”

Ms Richardson said preparing for NAPLAN testing is taking time away from the learning the curriculum.

“Any time taken away from that is a distraction.”

Western Australian teachers are part of the wider group asking for the Federal government to scrap the test and develop a new assessment based on sample testing. Ms Richardson said it “has to have the voice of the teaching profession” involved.

Students in 3, 5, 7 and 9 will be back sitting for the tests from tomorrow, after it was cancelled last year due to COVID.

Press PLAY to hear the argument for scrapping NAPLAN:

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaEducationLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882