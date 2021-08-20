6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘It’s quite disrespectful’: All..

‘It’s quite disrespectful’: All Blacks pull the pin on Perth Bledisloe

1 hour ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for ‘It’s quite disrespectful’: All Blacks pull the pin on Perth Bledisloe

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has vented his fury, after New Zealand Rugby postponed its trip to Perth at the last minute – throwing the Bledisloe Cup test at Optus Stadium into disarray.

Rennie revealed his players found out about the decision through social media – and Rugby Australia wasn’t consulted.

“I’m bloody angry. I feel there is only one of us who is interested in doing what’s best for the game,” Rennie told the media today.

Tim Horan, Nine and Stan Sport rugby commentator, told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, the decision may impact relations between Australian and New Zealand rugby.

“I think it’s quite disrespectful from the All Blacks to make the call, on their terms,” he said.

“And as Dave Rennie has said, the sacrifices that the Wallabies team has made to play two test matches at Eden Park, to make sure those Test matches went ahead, for New Zealand rugby.

“And of course they received the finance there, and then our one and only Test match looks like it might not go ahead.”

Horan said factoring in the limitations of the pandemic, there’s a small chance the Perth Test will still go ahead.

“Hopefully, the Test match might be on the fourth of September, a week later, in Perth if we can get that through,” he said.

“The next option, which looks like the most likely one now, it could be over in England.”

Press PLAY to listen to Tim Horan’s full interview

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882