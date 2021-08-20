‘It’s quite disrespectful’: All Blacks pull the pin on Perth Bledisloe

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has vented his fury, after New Zealand Rugby postponed its trip to Perth at the last minute – throwing the Bledisloe Cup test at Optus Stadium into disarray.

Rennie revealed his players found out about the decision through social media – and Rugby Australia wasn’t consulted.

“I’m bloody angry. I feel there is only one of us who is interested in doing what’s best for the game,” Rennie told the media today.

Tim Horan, Nine and Stan Sport rugby commentator, told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, the decision may impact relations between Australian and New Zealand rugby.

“I think it’s quite disrespectful from the All Blacks to make the call, on their terms,” he said.

“And as Dave Rennie has said, the sacrifices that the Wallabies team has made to play two test matches at Eden Park, to make sure those Test matches went ahead, for New Zealand rugby.

“And of course they received the finance there, and then our one and only Test match looks like it might not go ahead.”

Horan said factoring in the limitations of the pandemic, there’s a small chance the Perth Test will still go ahead.

“Hopefully, the Test match might be on the fourth of September, a week later, in Perth if we can get that through,” he said.

“The next option, which looks like the most likely one now, it could be over in England.”

