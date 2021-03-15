‘It’s not in my nature’: Premier says he won’t become arrogant after landslide election win

The Premier is promising to not let the weekend’s crushing election victory go to his head.

Mark McGowan told 6PR’s Gareth Parker he won’t become complacent or arrogant after the landslide win.

“It’s not in my nature, I’m going to be very careful about that,” he said in a croaky voice after the weekends celebrations.

“I am very thankful and very grateful for what the people of the state have done, and I pledge to make sure we govern wisely and very carefully.”

The Premier refused to speculate about the makeup of his new cabinet, in particular who will be Treasurer after the retirement of Ben Wyatt.

“I haven’t actually made my mind up,” he said.

Mr McGowan hasn’t ruled himself out of the role, and said an announcement will be made on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting will be held today to determine if borders with New South Wales and Queensland will close following the unfolding COVID-19 situation in recent days.

“If we need to we will, hopefully what’s happened in Queensland is under control.”

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)