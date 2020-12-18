It’s not all bad news for West Aussies wanting to get away

If you thought there wasn’t a hope in hell of securing a campsite or caravan berth for the Christmas holidays… think again. A spokesperson for the Caravan Industry said the outbreak in NSW means there are recent cancellations at WA holiday parks.

Mandurah Caravan and Tourist Park owner Donna Cocking told Jane Marwick it’s always worth calling the park direct to see if they have space.

“You might not be able to cherry pick dates but owners are always willing to help people out.”

