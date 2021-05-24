6PR
‘It’s no excuse’: Josh Kennedy responds to interstate hoodoo

1 hour ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘It’s no excuse’: Josh Kennedy responds to interstate hoodoo

West Coast star forward Josh Kennedy says there’s no excuses for the team’s poor away form this year.

The Eagles lost their fourth game from five interstate matches against GWS on the weekend.

Kennedy told Gareth Parker the team simply have to be better.

“I think it is just always tough to win away,” he said.

“We have been doing it long enough to have our own routines and to be able to manage how to get the best preparation out of yourself, so it’s no excuse.

“It’s something that we have got to correct.”

Meanwhile, Elliot Yeo is pressing for an early return to AFL and could be considered for Saturday night’s clash against Essendon.

The Eagles gun played his first game in the WAFL last weekend, after battling osteitis pubis for the past 10 months.

“He said yesterday that he pulled up pretty well, so hopefully he can get some minutes this week,” Kennedy said.

“He is in a pretty good space at the moment and feeling pretty good with his body.”

Press PLAY to hear West Coast’s plan for the Essendon clash

Josh Kennedy speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast every Tuesday after 7am.

(Photo: West Coast Eagles.)

Gareth Parker
