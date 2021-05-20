‘It’s getting incredibly ugly’: Roger Cook meets with frontline health staff

Tensions continue to grow in WA’s health system after the Health Minister and the head of Perth Children’s Hospital held talks with hospital staff last night.

About 150 staff attended an open discussion with Roger Cook and executives, with many nurses airing frustrations about staffing levels and a lack of resources.

Some staff believe they’re being “thrown under the bus” over the death of seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath.

Australian Medical Association president Dr Andrew Miller has threatened to report Roger Cook and Aresh Anwer to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

It comes after three nurses and one doctor were referred to the regulator.

6PR Breakfast host Gareth Parker said the situation is “getting incredibly ugly.”

“This whole situation is spinning into something much bigger and much more volatile than it even was before, as if the tragedy itself of little Aishwarya’s death wasn’t enough.”

Speaking with reporters outside the hospital last night the Health Minister thanked staff for their honesty.

“They are obviously hurting like everyone else, and what they want to know is that we support them, and I do 100 per cent support our staff,” he said.

“Our ED Doctors and Nurses do a extraordinary job on behalf of everyone in the community, and we want to work with them so they feel supported in their job.”

The Perth Children’s Hospital chief executive Aresh Anwer said it’s a trying time for all involved.

“I want to reiterate the Minister’s message around the incredible devastation and heartbreak that the staff feel,” he said.

“They come in each and every day to do their very best for children and family, they are incredibly dedicated.”

