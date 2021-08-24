‘It’s beautiful’: how viral Qantas ad succeeded where others have failed

A moving advertising campaign from Qantas has gone viral – and experts say it’s no surprise the airline giant has succeeded, where the government failed.

The new advert – which features the song “Fly Away” by Aussie artist Tones and I – shows people getting their covid jabs, and then flying to destinations around the world – including Disneyland.

Brand Agency Director Hannah Muirhead told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, it taps into a deeper human emotion.

“What a difference storytelling makes, it’s absolutely beautiful. It’s human stories, delivered well, it’s got a beautiful soundtrack,” she said.

“It’s really working to trigger that emotional response that we know builds brands and drives behaviour in people.

“It’s selling hope – and I think it’s what we all need right now, as we look down the barrel of lockdowns and closed borders until the end of time.

“I think this idea of tapping into real human urges, leaning into that empathy around letting people get back to the people and places they love, is a really powerful motivator.

Muirhead says it’s a clever move from Qantas, which is also offering frequent flyer incentives to fully-vaccinated members.

“They’re really putting their money where their mouth is – it’s not just about bold statements, it’s also about giving back to people, which is certainly something the Government hasn’t done, to date,” she said.

