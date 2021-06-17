6PR
Italian cooking for everyone – Perth couple release heartfelt cookbook

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Simone Agostino is a self confessed “feeder”. Along with her husband Dan’s design expertise, they put this love of food into print with The Table of Us cookbook. Here she shares heartfelt recipes that she has spent years accumulating and perfecting.  Ms Agostino believe’s whether it’s in your blood or not, Italian cooking can be embraced easily.

The 208 page hard-cover book is filled with around 70 recipes based around regional Italian food, family recipes, and Ms Agostino’s Nonna’s style of cooking. With simple alternatives provided, Simone ensures that even the most time-poor has the opportunity to create something wonderful.

The book can be found in boutique bookstores or www.thetableofus.com

Press PLAY to hear more about the book:

Oliver Peterson
FoodLifestyle
