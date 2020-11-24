“It was a night that should never have happened”: John Button

Perth was rocked by a series of murders in the 1960s, the culprit was found and was then the last person to be hanged in WA.

But caught in the middle was John Button, who spent five years in Fremantle prison for a murder he didn’t commit.

After The Dark, is a four-part true crime series that looks at the serial killings of Eric Edgar Cooke and the Perth people affected by the events.

John Button features in the docu-series and spoke with Steve and Baz about the events of the night that changed his life forever.

After The Night premieres on Stan from Sunday 29 November.