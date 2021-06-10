‘It takes two to have a conversation’: Prime Minister responds to China trade tensions

The Prime Minister will argue for stricter trade rules when he meets other world leaders at the G7 summit.

Australia has taken action against China in the World Trade Organisation, over Beijing’s sanctions on our barley.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Scott Morrison said making sure the World Trade Organisation’s rulings are respected will be on the agenda.

“We will always stand up for what we believe in, we will always be consistent and clear about where we stand on these issues,” he said.

“A world that is run by rules and laws that all countries are accountable to is very important, that protects us, and that is what we are standing up for.

“It takes two to have a conversation and when China is prepared to have that conversation we are very pleased to do so.”

