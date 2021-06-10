6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It takes two to have a conversation’: Prime Minister responds to China trade tensions

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘It takes two to have a conversation’: Prime Minister responds to China trade tensions

The Prime Minister will argue for stricter trade rules when he meets other world leaders at the G7 summit.

Australia has taken action against China in the World Trade Organisation, over Beijing’s sanctions on our barley.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Scott Morrison said making sure the World Trade Organisation’s rulings are respected will be on the agenda.

“We will always stand up for what we believe in, we will always be consistent and clear about where we stand on these issues,” he said.

“A world that is run by rules and laws that all countries are accountable to is very important, that protects us, and that is what we are standing up for.

“It takes two to have a conversation and when China is prepared to have that conversation we are very pleased to do so.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882