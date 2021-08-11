6PR
‘It is heartbreaking’: Epilepsy WA’s desperate plea for funding

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘It is heartbreaking’: Epilepsy WA’s desperate plea for funding

The Head of Epilepsy WA is calling for state government funding to subsidise the organisation’s services, to bring WA into line with other jurisdictions.

The body needs over $500,000 each year to deliver its services, with about 27,000 West Australians suffering from the condition.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett, Emma Buitendag said a small investment will deliver better health outcomes for the entire community.

“We don’t get a cent of funding and the reality is if this doesn’t change our services will be closed down,” she said.

“Some of our services have already been cut and it is heartbreaking for the people that are being impacted.

“We are working tirelessly on a shoe string budget to support the community.”

The organisation is encouraging everyone to write to their local MP to call for more funding.

Press PLAY to hear how you can help the organisation 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
