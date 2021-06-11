‘Frankly irresponsible’: Top doctor slams media reporting of blood clots

The president of the Australian Medical Association has taken a swipe at the state’s only newspaper while emphasizing the role the media play in the country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Dr Omar Khorshid is concerned about the level of vaccine hesitancy across the country, particularly in over 50s holding fears about the AstraZeneca jab.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker he warned that the media have the capability to do more harm than good.

“Certain parts of the media are responsible for amping up the public’s concerns here, particularly when you see front pages in The West Australian like we saw a week or so ago, which I think is frankly irresponsible,” he said.

“So it is important that the media actually report expert views … at a higher level than individuals who have strong views but might not be backed up by the science.”

It comes after a 52-year-old NSW woman became the second Australian to die after receiving the AstraZeneca jab.

Dr Khorshid said the risk of dying from the virus is much higher than the risk posed by vaccines.

“We have just got to remind everyone that COVID is a deadly disease that causes far, far more clots, far, far more illness, hospitalisation and death than anything you could possibly get from a vaccine,” he said.

He said there is not enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people over 50 and that Australians should have confidence in the AstraZeneca jab.

“AstraZeneca is here right now, it is manufactured in Australia, it is a vaccine that is most used in the world, and it has saved countless lives around the world,” he said.

“It remains an extremely safe vaccine and an extremely effective vaccine.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview