Israel’s ambassador to Australia has welcomed a ceasefire in the Middle East.

After 11 days and the death of more than 240 people, a truce has been made between Israeli and Palestinian forces.

Jonathan Peled told Liam Bartlett he hopes the peace will last.

“That was our main concern, to ensure that Hamas does not restock and begin another round in a few days or a few weeks.”

(Photo: Getty Images.)