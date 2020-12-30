6PR
Interstate traveller fined $13k for breaching hotel quarantine

9 hours ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for Interstate traveller fined $13k for breaching hotel quarantine

An interstate tourist has been fined $13,000 after breaching a self-quarantine direction earlier this month.

The 25-year-old Victorian man flew into WA from Adelaide on December 11, and was required to self-quarantine at a Perth hotel for 14 days.

When officers went to check on him he was not in his room and failed to answer phone calls from police.

While police were conducting enquiries at the hotel he returned, and admitted to police he had breached his quarantine requirements.

He revealed he went through a drive-through takeaway outlet with a friend on the way to his hotel from Perth Airport.

When checking into the hotel he didn’t wear a mask and failed to tell staff about his quarantine requirements.

He later left the hotel to attend a supermarket and convenience store, and that night went to a nightclub for five hours.

He also admitted to going to Elizabeth Quay to take photos.

On December 12 he was remanded in custody at the Perth watch house, and was charged with five counts of failing to comply with an Emergency Management Act direction.

He pleaded guilty to all five charges yesterday in the Perth Magistrates Court, and was fined $13,000.

He returned a negative test result and his quarantine period expired at midnight on Christmas day.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

 

