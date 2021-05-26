INSTRUCKTA to inform WA drivers

Transafe WA is hoping to inform drivers about how to drive when trucks are around, with a new truck and customised semi-trailer, called INSTRUCKTA.

Figures from Main Roads show that four in five accidents involving cars and trucks are the fault of the car driver. The research highlights how Australians are unaware how to share the road safely with trucks.

Transafe WA CEO, Anastasia Stachewicz says truck drivers are more important than people realise.

“They deliver everything that we use during the course of our day and I think we just all need a little bit of a heads up about the importance of the industry and also how to be safe around these vehicles on the road,” she said.

The results show between 2015 and 2019, half of the people killed or seriously injured in crashes involving at least one heavy vehicle were in the metropolitan region.

“Our drivers have been us over the course of some time that their task is becoming more fraught on our roads, and INSTRUCKTA is our response,” she said.

The Truck plans to travel around the state to schools and public events in a bid to teach students and the general public about what it’s like to drive a truck.

The build for the INSTRUCKTA Truck is currently underway, and they are seeking funding from the State Government.

