Inmates to receive Pfizer vaccine in WA prisons

Health Minister Roger Cook has revealed inmates and staff in WA prisons will receive the Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks.

He said due to the confinement of cells, prisoners are considered vulnerable to the virus.

“The vast majority of the people in WA prisons are under 60 years of age, making Pfizer the most appropriate vaccine,” Mr Cook said at a press conference on Thursday.

“The nature of prions, people living and working in close proximity.

“Should COVID-19 enter a prison, it would go through that prison like wildfire.”

Under WAs current vaccine rollout, only Western Australians aged 40 to 59 can book a Pfizer vaccine ,while people over 60 can only get the AstraZeneca jab.

West Australians aged under 40 can only register their interest to receive the Pfizer vaccine at state-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

