Infinity Lithium – US$157m a year profit from mining and refining lithium

11 hours ago
Business
Listen to ASX-listed Infinity Lithium Managing Director, Ryan Parkin, talk to Matt Birney on the 6PR Bulls N’ Bears report about Infinity’s plan to feed the burgeoning European lithium battery market with lithium hydroxide.

