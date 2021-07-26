Infectious diseases expert urges states not to send vaccines to NSW

A leading infectious diseases expert says states should not direct COVID-19 vaccines to New South Wales because of the unpredictable nature of the virus.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has called on other states, including WA, to consider allowing Sydney to take their Pfizer allocations, after declaring a national emergency last week.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker, Australian National University Professor Peter Collignon said while NSW does need more vaccines it should not come from other states’ supplies.

“It’s still very important that all states get a reasonable vaccination rate along age groups,” he said.

“If you vaccinate someone today it takes two weeks before you see an effect.

“You could have a problem in Perth in three or four weeks time, it’s a bit unpredictable when you are going to get an outbreak and spread.”

He also urged all Australians over the age of 50 to get the AstraZeneca jab.

“The benefits so far outweigh the risks because it is almost inevitable we will get spread throughout Australia eventually.

“There is about a one in a million chance that you might die as a result of getting that vaccine … but if you get COVID your chance is one in 50 of dying of COVID.”

