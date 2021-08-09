6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Infectious diseases expert believes a “..

Infectious diseases expert believes a “vast majority” of people will end up with COVID-19

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Infectious diseases expert believes a “vast majority” of people will end up with COVID-19

An infectious diseases expert believes a vast majority, if not all people will end up infected with COVID-19 over the next 12 to 18 months.

Dr Clay Golledge from the Hollywood Private Hospital believes the transmission rate of Delta will lead to wide spread infection.

“They’re very efficient human-to-human transmitters, particularly Delta,” he told Liam Bartlett on 6PR Mornings.

“And they’re just very common and ubiqutious and they circulate between mammals and humans so there’s no reason not to suspect that eventually we’re all going to get infected.

“We’ve just got to realise that’s what’s going to happen.”

However, Dr Golledge says with widespread vaccination the infection rate won’t lead to more deaths.

“The point is, if you look at countries that have very high vaccination rates, they have very low death rates.”

Press PLAY to hear more below

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882