Infectious diseases expert believes a “vast majority” of people will end up with COVID-19

An infectious diseases expert believes a vast majority, if not all people will end up infected with COVID-19 over the next 12 to 18 months.

Dr Clay Golledge from the Hollywood Private Hospital believes the transmission rate of Delta will lead to wide spread infection.

“They’re very efficient human-to-human transmitters, particularly Delta,” he told Liam Bartlett on 6PR Mornings.

“And they’re just very common and ubiqutious and they circulate between mammals and humans so there’s no reason not to suspect that eventually we’re all going to get infected.

“We’ve just got to realise that’s what’s going to happen.”

However, Dr Golledge says with widespread vaccination the infection rate won’t lead to more deaths.

“The point is, if you look at countries that have very high vaccination rates, they have very low death rates.”

