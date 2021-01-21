Infectious diseases expert answers your COVID-19 vaccine questions

Australia is set to begin rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine next month.

While Western Australia has gone 9-months without a community transmission, the pandemic is raging overseas, and a vaccine program is vital to reopening the country’s international borders.

Director of Infectious Diseases at Mater, Associate Professor Paul Griffin, is the medical director and principal investigator of a clinical trials unit for the first human trials of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccination. He also has a role in infection control and all aspects of the management of COVID-19 patients.

Dr Griffin joined Oliver Peterson to answer listener questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, and to alleviate people’s concerns regarding the speed of the roll out.

