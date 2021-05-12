6PR
  Home
  News
  • ‘Ineffective’: Smart drumline trial abandoned..

‘Ineffective’: Smart drumline trial abandoned after only two great whites caught

4 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for ‘Ineffective’: Smart drumline trial abandoned after only two great whites caught

Western Australia has abandoned it’s smart drumline trial after the state’s top scientist concluded they were ineffective at reducing the risks of great white sharks.

Only two great whites were caught and tagged during the two year trial, which was implemented after two shark bite incidents in Gracetown.

Shark attack survivor Alex Travaglini, who was bitten while surfing off Gracetown, told Millsy he did not support the trial.

“I was never a big proponent of that particular measure,” he said.

“In my mind I always knew that trial was potentially set out to fail.

“I think it was something that was done to potentially show that something was being done.”

The program will end next week, and the state government will spend another $5 million on other mitigation programs that tag and monitor the animals.

Press PLAY to hear more about Mr Travaglini’s attack 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Steve Mills
News
