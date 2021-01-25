Indigenous leader slams ABC for ‘woke mentality’ on Australia Day

The Deputy Mayor of Alice Springs has slammed the ABC for referring to Australia Day as “Invasion Day” in an online article.

The article, titled “Australia Day/Invasion Day 2021 events guide”, was published on the ABC website on Sunday morning.

Deputy Mayor of Alice Springs and Director of Indigenous programs at the Centre for Independent Studies, Jac­in­ta Nampi­jin­pa Price, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett “the ABC are doing their best to ensure this day remains a polarizing day”.

Ms Price, who is of indigenous descent, says the the term doesn’t reflect how the majority of Australians feel about Australia Day.

“I don’t agree with the term invasion day, I’m well aware that my ancestors had it hard on both sides of the fence,” she said.

“Australia day to me is about celebrating everything that this country has given me.

“Each country has its history, and has parts of their history that is painful.

“Where we are right now is utterly different to what occurred those many years ago.

“This woke mentality is crippling … it certainly doesn’t encourage people to be the best that they can be, to be strong individuals and human beings, it promotes this victim mentality.

“The ABC completely disregard the real issues that marginalized indigenous Australians are faced with.”

Ms Price told 6PR Mornings the focus should turn to important issues, like the high rates of domestic violence in remote indigenous communities.

“We are not going to lift them up through symbolism, or changing the date of Australia Day, or changing the words of an anthem,” she said.

“A lot of the narrative is being controlled by individuals who have had an education, who live in cities and urban centers, who are removed from the issues that are going on in remote indigenous communities.”

The ABC later altered the wording of the online article, after backlash from the Federal Communications Minister, Paul Fletcher.

