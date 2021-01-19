India record famous victory over Australia to retain Border-Gavaskar trophy

India has secured an incredible and historic victory against Australia in the final test at the Gabba to take the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

In what is sure to go down as one of the greatest series by a visiting team on Australian soil, a depleted Indian team chased down 328 runs with only three overs remaining and three wickets in hand.

It’s the first time an Australian team has lost at the Gabba in over 30 years, with the West Indies being the last team to claim victory in 1988.

Rishabh Pant was named man of the match for his brilliant knock of 89 including the match-winning four, with Australian paceman Pat Cummins named man of the series.

Indian cricket broadcaster Chetan Narula described it as “one of the greatest test wins for India in their cricket history.”

Speaking with Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg was critical of Tim Paine’s captaincy during the series.

“A few decisions have to be made in the leadership role there,” he said.

“But you also have to look at team management as well.

“You could see things were falling apart while Tim Paine was carrying on about that issue with spikes.”

Click PLAY to hear Brad Hogg’s analysis:

Image by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images