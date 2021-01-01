Increase in arrests as Perth rings in the New Year

As Western Australians said goodbye to 2020, alcohol fueled violence and anti-social behavior escalated across the city.

101 people were arrested at New Year’s Eve celebrations across the state and 236 charges were laid.

Acting Commander Tony Flack said it was increase on last year, with only 61 arrests in 2019.

“Whilst the vast majority of our community continued to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly we continue to be plagued by young adults whose whole social being is about alcohol and the violence that goes with it,” he said.

“Large groups of young people combined with alcohol leads to a police response.

“The night was busy for police we attended 88 more disturbances than we did in the previous year.”

A further 76 people were summoned, but police say there were no major incidents.

“What was noticeable this year was a reduction in the number of people attending licensed premises, it would appear people have chosen to stay home rather than go out,” he said.

This year venues were limited by the two square metre rule with most premises holding ticketed events to manage crowd numbers.

Thousands of people welcomed 2021 in at Yagan Square with little to no social distancing.

Meanwhile the states paramedics had a busy night.

St John Ambulance Medical Director Dr Paul Bailey told 6PR Breakfast triple zero calls increased by about 20 per cent on what would have been expected.

“Things were about normal up until midnight, and then it got really, really busy between about one and 4am,” he said.

“It feels like all the partying we didn’t do during this COVID inspired 2020, it feels much like it jackpotted and came out last night.”

Paramedics predominantly attended to young people between the age of 15 and 30 who were heavily intoxicated or had been involved in an assault.

“There will be several people in our hospitals who have been seriously injured overnight,” Dr Bailey said.

“It’s one of the downsides of mixing alcohol and crowds.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)