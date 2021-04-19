6PR
‘In tatters’: Australia’s vaccine rollout slammed

8 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
The Shadow Federal Health Minister has criticized the speed of the vaccine rollout and says Australia needs to set new targets.

The Prime Minister has floated the idea of home quarantine for vaccinated return travellers from the second half of the year.

National Cabinet met this morning to discuss the vaccine rollout and pandemic control measures.

Shadow Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said the vaccine rollout is in “tatters”.

“What the national cabinet needs today is to focus more on the fundamentals of the vaccine rollout, which is way behind schedule,” he said.

“We are not even in the top 100 nations right now in terms of vaccines being delivered.

“What we need at the national cabinet today is a new plan, with new targets, new timelines and milestones, so that businesses and the broader Australian community can plan the rest of this year with some confidence.

“Let’s focus on getting hotel quarantine right, let’s focus on getting the rollout up to speed, and then down the track we will be able to consider the possibility of international borders and home quarantine.”

Click play to hear more. 

 

(08) 9221 1882