‘I’m not an anti-vaxxer’: Clive Palmer defends bizarre legal threat

Billionaire Clive Palmer claims he is not an anti-vaxxer despite being heavily critical of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mining magnate is threatening legal action against state and federal governments if they introduce incentives or mandates to speed up the vaccine rollout.

However, the federal government has repeatedly said it won’t make the vaccines mandatory.

Speaking to 6PR’s Liam Bartlett, Mr Palmer said he believes the approvals process for coronavirus vaccines has been too quick.

“Whether or not you personally want to have the vaccine for your own protection, or for a treatment that should really be an individual decision,” he said.

“I’m not an anti-vaxxer generally, my main issue is we have got a very good system in Australia, or we did have for approving vaccinations, but this should be no different.

“We shouldn’t make shortcuts with peoples lives.”

But despite publicly apposing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Mr Palmer refused to say whether he’s had the jab or not himself.

“This is really a debate about what is best for Western Australia … I would never discuss my own health records publicly.”

(Photo: Jono Searle/Getty Images)