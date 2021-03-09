6PR
If Harry and Meghan can quit the royal family ‘I don’t see why the Australian people can’t’

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Those attached with the Australian republic movement say they hope the latest scandal engulfing the royal family will “trigger” debate over Australia’s ties to the monarchy.

“The interview with Harry and Meghan over night really highlighted just how out of touch of the royal family has become to the lives of most Australians,” Labor’s republic spokesperson, Matt Thistlethwaite, told Oliver Peterson on Tuesday.

“I think we need to begin a serious discussion about recognising our independence, our maturity, the fact we govern ourselves and we make our own decisions,” said Mr Thistlethwaite.

“We should reflect that by having one of our own as our head of state.”

Click PLAY to listen:

