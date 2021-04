Have you ever lived in a “famous” house? There’s one up for grabs in North Perth!

It was built in 1917 and was once owned by George Vincent.

It’s on … Vincent Street.

The City of Vincent was also named in his honour.

It goes up for auction at 5pm on Wednesday.

“There is a big demand for iconic homes,” Paul Tonich from The Agency told Millsy at Midday.

Click PLAY below to hear more about it

Pictures courtesy of The Agency